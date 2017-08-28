Real World Data in

Real Time API

curl -X POST -d '{ "hook_id":"TV_SHOWS_NEW_EPISODES", "topic_id":"game_of_thrones", "when": "1 hour before", "webhook": "https://yourbackend.com/inbound" }' https://api.hooks.co e.g. Tell us you want to know at your backend when there is a new Game of Thrones episode 2

3 e.g. We will send the game of thrones episode info to the speciefied endpoint 1 hour before its broadcasted. Receive structured data only when the event happens. Data is Stored so you can pull it too { "id": 242141, "hook_id": "TV_SHOWS_NEW_EPISODES", "topic_id": "game_of_thrones", "when": "1_hour_before", "event_name": "Game of Thrones New Episode: The Dragon and the Wolf", "event_stamp": "2017-08-28T00:00:00+00:00", "event_info": { "url": "http://www.tvmaze.com/episodes/1221415/game-of-thrones-7x07-the-dragon-and-the-wolf", "name": "The Dragon and the Wolf", "season": 7, "number": 7, "airdate": "2017-08-27", "airtime": "21:00", "airstamp": "2017-08-28T01:00:00+00:00", "runtime": 60, "image": { "medium": "http://static.tvmaze.com/uploads/images/medium_landscape/125/314502.jpg", "original": "http://static.tvmaze.com/uploads/images/original_untouched/125/314502.jpg" }, "summary": "Cersei sits on the Iron Throne; Daenerys sails across the Narrow Sea; Jon Snow is King in the North, and winter is finally here." } }

1 Find what you want to subscribe to within millions of topics among dozens of categories (and growing). TV Shows New Episodes Rain at a Location Concerts from an Artist NFL game starts / ends RSS Feed new post Stocks changes Bitcoin price change Youtube channel new video See more

Made for Developers By Developers

Build more engaging, smarter, better apps

We provide the content. With dozens of categories, you can stop wasting time and resources maintaining feeds and APIs polling and parsing infrastructure Real-time is king. Make more interactive applications, send marketing notifications or update your content only when something important happens

Our APIs are simple and we rely on open protocols so that you can switch to and from us very easily. We believe you should choose us, not be forced to use Hooks.io.

Use Case Engagement Send better push notifications or email campaigns. It's raining outside? It's a Holiday? Its a good day in the stock market? Get more interactions without having to scrape all that data.

Use Case Big Data & ML Real Time Source Our Historic datasets are structured. You can train your models with our data and then use our real-time events to predict better with a more accurate data.



Use Case Marketing Automation Publish something, send email campaigns or purchase ads based on the context of each user. It's the superbowl final today? You will sell more.



i.e. Game of Thrones episode has aired

Rain in a Location

Star Wars The Last Jedi is released Tomorrow

New Film Releases

Game is published for Xbox One

New Game Release

A new Music Album from Coldplay is released

New Music Album Release

Real Madrid game starts and ends

Soccer Games & Scores

Patriots game starts and ends

NFL Games & Scores

Chicago Cubs game starts and ends

MLB Games & Score

Golden State Warriors game starts and ends

NBA Games & Score

A concert from Madonna is scheduled in London

New Concert

Game is published for Xbox One

New Game Release

New Post at The Verge

RSS Feed New Item

Started raining in Hillsboro

New TV Show Episode

Started snowing in Hillsboro

Snow in a Location

10º Temperature drop in Hillsboro

Temperature drop

Weather forcast in Seattle

Weather forecast

New Video at PewDiePie Channel

Youtube Channel

New Pin at jack/notificationschat-board/

New tweet by @jack

Chicago Blackhawks game starts and ends

NHL Games & Results

New Audio at @jack channel

Soundcloud Channel

New Audio at @jack channel

iTunes Podcast Update

New Review for Hooks

App Store Review

Holiday in Texas

Holidays

New Film By Tarantino

Films by Cast

$APPL Grows 5% in a day

Stock day Changes

$APPL is > 200$

Stock reaches level

BTC Grows 15% in a day

Cryto day Changes

ETH is > 1000$

Crypto reaches level

Channels

We are adding new channels every other day. And all of them are modular, you can fine tune your own parameters, tell us if you prefer to receive your data in advance or when the event happens and many more.

You can also create your own channels or ask us to do it for you.

Integrations

WebHooks

RSS

Restful API

PubSubHubHub

We provide a wide variety of ways of consuming our API

